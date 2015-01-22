PARIS Jan 22 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC40 futures down 0.02 pct at 0744 GMT

EUROTUNNEL

Eurotunnel posts a 7 percent increase in revenue for 2014 to 1.2 billion euros boosted by an improvement in freight train and truck traffic as the British economy recovers.

KERING

French luxury goods group Kering says its Gucci unit has appointed an in-house designer as the creative director of the Italian fashion house. {ID:nL6N0V04IS]

REMY COINTREAU

The French spirits group said on Thursday that cognac sales turned positive in the third quarter, driven by robust demand for premium qualities in the United States while shipments to China rose on the back of easier year-ago comparables.

SANOFI

The French drugs group and its subsidiary Genzyme said the European Commission had granted marketing authorization for Cerdelga (eliglustat) capsules, a first line oral therapy for certain adults living with Gaucher disease type 1.

NEXANS

The cable maker took a 197 million euro ($228 million) charge against its 2014 accounts to reflect the deteriorating situation of the macroeconomic and financial environment in 2014, particularly in the second half.

It cited the impact of lower oil and raw material prices and political developments in some countries.

BANKS

France and Austria sought on Thursday to break deadlocked talks with nine other European countries for a financial transaction tax by proposing that it be applied to cover a wide range of transactions but at low rates from next year.

