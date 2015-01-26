PARIS Jan 26 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

SANOFI

U.S. health regulators accepted an application from Sanofi and its partner Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to review their new cholesterol drug on a priority basis, potentially giving the companies the upper hand in a fierce race with rival Amgen to market.

CARMAT

France's Carmat plans to sell up to 50 million euros of shares in three blocs to help it finance ongoing clinical trials of its articial heart.

BNP PARIBAS

The French bank may consider buying Banca Popolare di Milano, Italian newspaper Il Messaggero wrote on Sunday, in a story looking at various merger scenarios for the co-operative bank after the government's decree changing shareholder voting rules.

CARREFOUR

The Moulin family that owns French department store Galeries Lafayette has raised its stake in supermarket chain Carrefour to 9.5 percent. In an interview with business daily Les Echos, Philippe Houze, chairman of Galeries Lafayette's management board, said the family's holding did not plan to increase its stake further but would request two seats on Carrefour's board.

AREVA

The state-owned nuclear group will announce on Monday the departure of CFO Pierre Aubouin as it unveils a new executive committee under recently appointed CEO Philippe Knoche, French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche reported on Sunday, without indicating its sources. An Areva spokesman declined to comment.

