PARIS Jan 26 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
SANOFI
U.S. health regulators accepted an application from Sanofi
and its partner Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to review their new
cholesterol drug on a priority basis, potentially giving the
companies the upper hand in a fierce race with rival Amgen to
market.
CARMAT
France's Carmat plans to sell up to 50 million euros of
shares in three blocs to help it finance ongoing clinical trials
of its articial heart.
BNP PARIBAS
The French bank may consider buying Banca Popolare di
Milano, Italian newspaper Il Messaggero wrote on Sunday, in a
story looking at various merger scenarios for the co-operative
bank after the government's decree changing shareholder voting
rules.
CARREFOUR
The Moulin family that owns French department store Galeries
Lafayette has raised its stake in supermarket chain
Carrefour to 9.5 percent. In an interview with
business daily Les Echos, Philippe Houze, chairman of Galeries
Lafayette's management board, said the family's holding did not
plan to increase its stake further but would request two seats
on Carrefour's board.
AREVA
The state-owned nuclear group will announce on Monday the
departure of CFO Pierre Aubouin as it unveils a new executive
committee under recently appointed CEO Philippe Knoche, French
newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche reported on Sunday, without
indicating its sources. An Areva spokesman declined to comment.
