BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.40
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings reports financial results for the first quarter 2017
PARIS Jan 29 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
NUMERICABLE-SFR
Moody's said it had assigned a Ba3 CFR rating to Numericable-SFR S.A., with a stable outlook.
ALSTOM
British prosecutors are investigating whether subsidiaries of Alstom, the French power and transport company at the centre of an international corruption inquiry, committed offences in Hungary, a London court heard on Wednesday.
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO
The property group said recurring earnings are expected to reach 10.15 euros to 10.35 euros per share in 2015 and that it will propose a dividend of 9.60 euros per share in cash for 2014.
FIMALAC
French holding company Fimalac said 2014 revenue reached 112 million euros against 67.8 million in 2013.
GAMELOFT
The video game company said FY 2014 revenue was 227.3 million euros ($257.69 million), down 3 percent from a year ago.
It kept its outlook for FY 2014 current operating expenses unchanged at about 230 million euros.
PARTOUCHE
Casino group Partouche reported a 2014 net income of 5.3 million euros aginst a loss of 4.4 million euros in 2013.
CREDIT AGRICOLE
The shareholders of French gas transport and storage company TIGF said on Wednesday they had agreed to sell a 10 percent stake in the business to Credit Agricole Assurances for more than 180 million euros.
HAVAS
French market regulator AMF said on Wednesday that Bollore's exchange offer on Havas shares will be reopened from Feb. 2 to Feb. 20. At the close of the initial exchange offer Bollore held 72.98 percent of the capital of Havas.
Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings reports financial results for the first quarter 2017
* Crocs Inc. reports first quarter 2017 revenues and gross margin exceeding guidance; introduces second quarter 2017 guidance and updates full year outlook