PARIS Feb 6 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

ALCATEL-LUCENT

Telecom equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent ALUA.PA posted in-line fourth-quarter sales despite a marked slowdown in its key North American market and better than expected profit margins thanks to cost cuts.

AIRBUS

Colombian airline group Avianca Holdings has placed a provisional order for 100 Airbus A320neo-family aircraft, the European planemaker said on Thursday.

Airbus reported a roughly $11 billion preliminary order from Colombian airline group Avianca Holdings on Thursday, gaining a head start in its 2015 order race with U.S. rival Boeing BA.N subject to a final confirmation of the deal.

MAISON FRANCE CONFORT

The home builder reported fourth-quarter revenue of 133.2 million euros versus 136.1 million euros a year ago, with full-year revenue of 505 million euros versus 516.1 million euros a year ago.

TIPIAK

The French food company which manufactures dry, chilled and frozen goods reported fourth-quarter revenue of 73.8 million euros versus 68.4 million euros a year ago.

FIGEAC

The aircraft parts supplier said it had won a contract worth nearly $500 million over 10 years.

