Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
CAC40 futures up 0.04 percent at 0702 GMT.
LAFARGE
Cement makers Holcim and Lafarge, seeking to save their
merger deal, are discussing a new leadership for the combined
group which would give Lafarge's boss Bruno Lafont a lesser
role, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The board of Holcim was meeting on Wednesday evening, while
a meeting of the Lafarge board was pushed to Thursday morning,
said two of the sources.
ZODIAC
Planemakers Airbus and Boeing have stepped up pressure on
French supplier Zodiac Aerospace over persistent delays in the
delivery of aircraft seats that are disrupting jetliner
assembly, industry sources said.
SANOFI
The gap between regulatory decisions on new medicines made
in different parts of the world is increasing, imposing a high
cost on industry and deterring investment, the head of research
at France's Sanofi said on Wednesday.
Separately, the drugmaker said its lixisenatide drug for the
treatment of type 2 diabetes did not increase cardiovascular
risk among high risk patients in a study it conducted.
AIRBUS
The planemaker has claimed $700 million in compensation for
breach of contract from the Tokyo court that is charged with
bankruptcy proceedings for the Japanese airline Skymark
Airlines, Le Figaro newspaper reported citing an Airbus
spokesman.
SOPRA STERIA
The IT services group created from the merger of Sopra and
Steria said it was targeting for 2017 revenue of between 3.8
billion and 4.0 billion euros ($4.1-4.3 billion) and an
operating profit margin on business activity of between 8 and 9
percent.
The company was reporting 2014 sales and the acquisition of
Airbus subsidiary CIMPA SAS for an undisclosed sum.
CGG
The seismic surveys group said it had won a contract from a
unit of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation on the Caribbean coast
offshore Colombia. it said the survey would be the largest
marine seismic program ever acquired in Colombia.
LVMH
Tag Heuer plans to unveil a smartwatch in collaboration with
U.S. chipmaker Intel in one of several partnerships expected at
the world's biggest watch fair this week.
INTERPARFUMS
The French fragrances group is to buy the perfumes brand
Rochas from U.S.-based Procter & Gamble for $108 million, Le
Figaro daily newspaper reported.
BOIRON
The homeopathic medicines group reported an 8.1 percent
improvement in 2014 net income but said it was "cautious" on the
outlook for 2015.
Pan-European market data:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSE Eurotop 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.....................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items.........
CAC-40................. Paris items............
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a glance:
Top News.............
Equities..............
Main oil report...........
Main currency report.....
($1 = 0.9278 euros)