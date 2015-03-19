Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC40 futures up 0.04 percent at 0702 GMT.

LAFARGE

Cement makers Holcim and Lafarge, seeking to save their merger deal, are discussing a new leadership for the combined group which would give Lafarge's boss Bruno Lafont a lesser role, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The board of Holcim was meeting on Wednesday evening, while a meeting of the Lafarge board was pushed to Thursday morning, said two of the sources.

ZODIAC

Planemakers Airbus and Boeing have stepped up pressure on French supplier Zodiac Aerospace over persistent delays in the delivery of aircraft seats that are disrupting jetliner assembly, industry sources said.

SANOFI

The gap between regulatory decisions on new medicines made in different parts of the world is increasing, imposing a high cost on industry and deterring investment, the head of research at France's Sanofi said on Wednesday.

Separately, the drugmaker said its lixisenatide drug for the treatment of type 2 diabetes did not increase cardiovascular risk among high risk patients in a study it conducted.

AIRBUS

The planemaker has claimed $700 million in compensation for breach of contract from the Tokyo court that is charged with bankruptcy proceedings for the Japanese airline Skymark Airlines, Le Figaro newspaper reported citing an Airbus spokesman.

SOPRA STERIA

The IT services group created from the merger of Sopra and Steria said it was targeting for 2017 revenue of between 3.8 billion and 4.0 billion euros ($4.1-4.3 billion) and an operating profit margin on business activity of between 8 and 9 percent.

The company was reporting 2014 sales and the acquisition of Airbus subsidiary CIMPA SAS for an undisclosed sum.

CGG

The seismic surveys group said it had won a contract from a unit of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation on the Caribbean coast offshore Colombia. it said the survey would be the largest marine seismic program ever acquired in Colombia.

LVMH

Tag Heuer plans to unveil a smartwatch in collaboration with U.S. chipmaker Intel in one of several partnerships expected at the world's biggest watch fair this week.

INTERPARFUMS

The French fragrances group is to buy the perfumes brand Rochas from U.S.-based Procter & Gamble for $108 million, Le Figaro daily newspaper reported.

BOIRON

The homeopathic medicines group reported an 8.1 percent improvement in 2014 net income but said it was "cautious" on the outlook for 2015.

