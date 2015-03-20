PARIS, March 20 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC40 futures up +0.14 percent at 0746 GMT.

LAFARGE, HOLCIM

Holcim Ltd and Lafarge have agreed to new terms over their planned multi-billion-euro merger, which would create the world's biggest cement firm, including agreeing to a new share-swap ratio for the deal.

ZODIAC AEROSPACE

The French company, one of the leading producers of seats for passenger jets, issued a profit warning on Thursday after a rise in costs as it tries to stem delays in seat production that have strained relations with planemakers Airbus and Boeing.

HAVAS

The ad company posted a 5.1 percent rise in 2014 organic revenue to 1.87 billion euros and raised its dividend by 18 percent.

EIFFAGE

The company which runs a high-speed rail connection between Spain and France, owned jointly by ACS and Eiffage, said it was entering formal talks with creditors to avoid insolvency proceedings.

RENAULT

Russian carmaker Avtovaz, producer of the best-selling Lada and controlled by the Renault-Nissan alliance, expects to grab a bigger share of the shrinking domestic market as its international rivals pull back.

SANOFI

The French drugmaker Sanofi signed a strategic alliance with Germany's Evotec, worth 250 million euros.

