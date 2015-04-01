PARIS, March 31 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC40 Futures open down 0.5 pct

VIVENDI

Vivendi employees have come out in support of chairman and largest shareholder Vincent Bollore and have opposed a call by a U.S. hedge fund to sell one of the French media group's two remaining businesses.

AIRBUS

Airbus Group said on Tuesday it named Kurt Rossner as head of the A400M military transport aircraft programme.

L'OREAL

L'Oreal said it had finalised the acquisition of Niely Cosmeticos Group, Brazil's largest independent hair coloration and hair care company.

TF1

France's largest private broadcaster said Eurosport SA bought 100 percent of Eurosport France. The share capital of the Eurosport group is now 51 percent owned by Discovery Communications and 49 percent by TF1.

NEOPOST

Mail solutions supplier Neopost said it was in adanced talks to buy a majority stake in Australian software company Temando.

Neopost also reported a 2014 current operating margin of 22 percent against 24 percent in 2013.

EURONEXT

The exchange operator will launch its new dairy derivatives complex on April 13, less than two weeks after the abolition of the European Union's milk production quotas, it said on Tuesday.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....