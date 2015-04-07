PARIS, April 7 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 April futures up 0.47 percent at 0716 GMT

VIVENDI /ORANGE

French media group Vivendi on Tuesday confirmed it had submitted an offer regarding Dailymotion, the video-sharing website owned by French telecoms group Orange.

A source had said on Monday that Vivendi had made a 250 million euro ($275 million) indicative offer for most of Dailymotion.

The French state will get double voting rights at telecom group Orange in 2016, potentially allowing it to sell some of its 25 percent stake without losing influence as it takes advantage of recent legislation.

LAFARGE

Lafarge boss Bruno Lafont wants someone with experience of the cement industry to be chief executive in the French group's planned tie-up with Swiss peer Holcim, daily newspaper Le Monde said.

VINCI /EIFFAGE

The French government may have agreed to a 0.57 percent hike in toll-road tariffs this year as part of talks to end a long-running dispute with motorway operators, French dailies Le Figaro and les Echos said. Government officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

BIC

The Bic Group said that following the binding agreement signed on Feb. 27, 2015,Fuel Cell, BIC's Portable Fuel Cell Technology, has been sold to Intelligent Energy for $13 million at closing and $2 million in an escrow account at closing to be paid once transition services are completed. The agreement includes a potential earn out up to $7 million.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....