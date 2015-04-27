PARIS, April 27 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC40 Futures down 0.11 pct at 0712 GMT

CAP GEMINI

Cap Gemini plans to buy United States-based IGATE Corp for $4 billion cash to make North America its biggest market and is raising its sales outlook for 2015 after a solid first-quarter, the French IT services company said on Monday.

SAINT-GOBAIN

The Swiss family that controls chemicals business Sika said it is seeking to overturn several decisions made at a recent investor meeting over a 2.75 billion Swiss franc ($2.88 billion) takeover by French rival Saint-Gobain.

ORANGE

The chief executive of France's telecom leader Orange said on Saturday he believed the price war in the national telecoms sector was coming to a close.

DASSAULT AVIATION /THALES

No decision has yet been taken on the future of France's suspended contract to deliver Mistral helicopter carriers to Russia, French President Francois Hollande said on Friday after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin.

RENAULT

French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Friday he would "talk again" with Renault boss Carlos Ghosn but reaffirmed his intention to boost the government's voting rights in the carmaker in defiance of Ghosn's wishes.

PEUGEOT

The Peugeot family plans to hold a meeting in June in a bid to reach agreement over the future of its 14.1 percent stake in the carmaker, Les Echos newspaper reported, adding that Thierry Peugeot was set to step down from the board of the family holding company FFP in May.

TOTAL

The oil company aims to sell its fuel distribution business in Turkey and has asked Societe Generale to lead the process, sources said on Friday, as the French oil producer looks to retreat from a highly competitive and regulated market.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....