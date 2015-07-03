PARIS, July 3 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC-40 July futures down 0.03 percent at 0634 GMT
TECHNIP
The Technip Samsung Consortium was awarded two contracts by
Shell for the Browse floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG)
project in Australia, operated by Woodside.
EURONEXT
Pan-European exchange Euronext NV ENX.PA said its six-month
trading was strongest since end of 2011 as volumes surged in
most of its markets, buoyed by favourable economic conditions.
AIRBUS
Airbus is to help China set up production of aircraft seats
and galleys in a move to ease shortages and delays that have
threatened disruption to global aircraft production.
SANOFI
Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said it
signed a non-binding MOU with Sanofi to set up a joint venture
in China focusing on developing insulin and diabetes-related
treatment.
Sanofi said on Friday that new basal insulin lantus xr,
known as toujeo in the u.s. and Europe was approved in Japan
for the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes mellitus, where
treatment with insulin is needed.
ORANGE
Telecom operator Orange aims to grow revenue from its Africa
and Middle East operation by about 5 percent a year through 2018
and is looking for expansion opportunities in the region, Chief
Financial Officer Ramon Fernandez said.
VIVENDI /BOLLORE
French billionaire Vincent Bollore, chairman of media group
Vivendi VIV.PA, faced a political backlash on Thursday following
reports he wants to shut down a satirical TV show renowned for
its attacks on the country's elite.
JCDECAUX
The outdor advertising group won a street furniture
contract, for a period of 15 years in Copenhagen. The contract
covers the design, installation and maintenance of 645 bus
shelters.
AIR LIQUIDE
Air Liquide signed a long-term contract with copper producer
Shandong Fangyuan. It Will invest around 60 million euros ($66.6
million) in ASU (Air Separation Unit) with a capacity of 2,000
tonnes of oxygen per day.
Pan-European market data:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSE Eurotop 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.....................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items.........
CAC-40................. Paris items............
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a glance:
Top News.............
Equities..............
Main oil report...........
Main currency report.....