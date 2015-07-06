PARIS, July 4 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 July futures werw down 2.24 percent at 0657 GMT

VIVENDI

French Havas Media chief executive Dominique Delport could soon replace Bertrand Meheut as chairman of pay TV channel Canal Plus, financial daily Les Echos reported on Monday, without citing its sources

BOLLORE

The French government plans to impose the interoperability of the country's various electric vehicle-charging networks by decree before the end of this year, financial daily Les Echos reported on Monday.

SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT

The world's second largest waste and water company said market trends were slightly more favourable in the second quarter of the year after a flat first quarter.

EURONEXT

Greece's debt crisis risks is clouding the outlook for stock market listings after a flurry of flotations in the first half of the year, the head of Paris' stock market said in an interview on Friday.

