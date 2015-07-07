PARIS, July 7 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC40 Futures up 0.13 pct at 0630 GMT

TECHNIP

The French oil industry engineering and construction group said it would cut 6,000 jobs and book a 650 million euro restructuring charge as it steps up cost-cutting.

VIVENDI

The French media group said it was raising its offer for the listed arm of French pay-TV group Canal+ to 8 euros per share from 7.60 euros previously.

BNP PARIBAS

The French bank's head of corporate finance in Germany, Peter Voelker-Albert, has left the French bank to join Santander as head of global banking & markets for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, starting on Oct. 1, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

RENAULT

Multiple model launches are putting the business under pressure but the process is motivating and is one of the main drivers of growth, the French carmaker's Chairman and Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said in an interview with Le Figaro newspaper after the launch of its Talisman model on Monday.

