PARIS, July 9 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC-40 July futures up 2.39 percent at 0646 GMT
AIR FRANCE-KLM
Air France-KLM's Dutch arm will announce new restructuring
measures in September, as it seeks to accelerate its 700 million
euros ($772 million) cost-savings program, said its chief
executive, Pieter Elbers told the Wall Street Journal.
Elbers said it would be "a logical approach" to achieve the
cost-savings target in 2018, two years earlier than previously
planned.
SANOFI
Sanofi said that its animal health company Merial was
launching in the U.S. Oravet Dental Hygiene Chews for dogs.
SOITEC
Soitec named Gregoire Duban as chief financial officer to
lead its strategic refocusing and Thierry Tron as deputy chief
financial officer.
RBS France
The French branch of Royal Bank of Scotland should soon open
a voluntary redundancy plan, financial daily Les Echos said,
adding that in a worst-case scenario staffing at the bank could
fall to 20 people. On its website, RBS says the Paris office,
opened our office in 1999, employs more than 170 French and
international bankers.
LAFARGE
Swiss cement maker Holcim will hold 87.46 percent
of the share capital of French merger partner Lafarge and at
least 83.94 percent of its voting rights under final results of
an exchange offer, Holcim said on Thursday.
PLASTIVALOIRE
Plastivaloire acquired through subsidiary BAP GmbH the
Turkish plasturgiste Otosima. The acquisition to be paid
entirely in cash and financed through banking credit.
SEB
French household appliances group Seb reached an agreement
with funds advised by Triton to purchase OBH Nordica group, a
company operating in the small domestic appliance (SDA) industry
in Scandinavia.
Pan-European market data:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSE Eurotop 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.....................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items.........
CAC-40................. Paris items............
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a glance:
Top News.............
Equities..............
Main oil report...........
Main currency report.....