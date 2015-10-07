PARIS Oct 7 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
AIR FRANCE
Air France will cut a further 5,000 jobs if a second phase
of its cost-cutting plan goes ahead, on top of an already
announced plan to cut 2,900 jobs, two union sources told Reuters
on Tuesday, although the French company denied these figures.
ALCATEL-LUCENT
Alcatel-Lucent said on Tuesday it will not sell its undersea
cables unit, meaning the strategic business which underpins the
global Internet will be taken by Nokia once it completes its
acquisition of the Franco-American group.
AREVA, EDF
The French government wants utility EDF and nuclear group
Areva, both state-owned, to keep a combined 66 percent stake in
Areva's former reactor building arm Areva NP, a government
source told Reuters on Tuesday.
PSA PEUGEOT-CITROEN, RENAULT
Several amendments to France's 2016 budget aiming to raise
taxes on diesel have been introduced by MPs, French daily Les
Echos said in its Wednesday edition. These amendments may not be
adopted by lawmakers.
