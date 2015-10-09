PARIS Oct 8 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

EDF

The French energy group's CEO Jean-Bernard Levy said Italy will remain a key country for the group and the state-controlled utility wants to keep majority control of its Italian unit Edison.

PUBLICIS

The French advertising group said its ZenithOptimedia was acquiring performance marketing agency Frubis.

AIR FRANCE KLM

An union at Air France has called for a meeting with other unions at the airline on Tuesday to decide whether to go ahead with strike plans, its head Miguel Fortea said.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....