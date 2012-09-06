UPDATE 1-Nigerian share index hits 23-month high
LAGOS, June 5 Nigerian stocks hit a 23-month high on Monday, extending last week's rally and helped by gains in cement, fuel retailing and banking shares.
PARIS, Sept 6 Struggling car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen will be dropped from France's CAC 40 blue chip stock index, market operator NYSE Euronext said on Thursday.
The car maker, once a darling of the Paris bourse, will be replaced by Belgian chemicals group Solvay, NYSE Euronext said, with the changes taking place on Sept. 24.
Shares of Peugeot, hit hard by a long and deep sales slump in Europe, have lost about three quarters of their value over the past 18 months, closing at 6.038 euros on Thursday.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Christian Plumb)
LAGOS, June 5 Nigerian stocks hit a 23-month high on Monday, extending last week's rally and helped by gains in cement, fuel retailing and banking shares.
LONDON, June 5 The gold price is likely to stay range-bound over the next year, with an upper price of around $1,425, barring any major financial shock, the head of Canadian gold company Abitibi Royalties said.