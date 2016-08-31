LONDON Aug 31 Franklin Templeton's Michael
Hasentab said on Wednesday that strength in the yen was
"stifling" the Japanese economy, while the fund favoured a short
position on the euro in the face of political risks in the
region.
The yen has rallied 14 percent against the dollar
this year as worries about global growth and uncertainty about
the outlook for U.S. interest rate rises saw investors sell the
dollar and buy the safe-haven Japanese currency.
"The exceptional rally in the Japanese yen is stifling the
economy, and it's reigniting deflationary pressures," Hasenstab
said in a release by Franklin Templeton of a roundtable
discussion on politics, policies and market resiliency.
"In our view, the Japanese economy and policymakers will
likely find it very difficult to deal with the yen at these
inflated levels, so the massive yen rally appears tenuous to us
and poised for a reversal."
The yen has fallen in recent days and was trading near a
one-month low against the dollar on Wednesday.
Hasenstab said that rising populism in Europe and the U.S.
contrasted with resilience in many emerging market economies.
He added that Franklin Templeton favoured being short euro
as a hedge against political risks that could continue to
unfold.
On the U.S. economy, Hasenstab said that rally in
Treasuries could reverse as quickly as the run up in prices.
"As we look toward the end of the year, we have to question
whether the type of U.S. government bond yields we have today
make sense given rising inflation and the resiliency we've seen
in the U.S. economy," he said.
Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields are on course for
their biggest monthly rise in over a year as investors continued
to build up bets that the Federal Reserve will raise interest
rates before the year is out.
