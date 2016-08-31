* Hasenstab says strong yen reigniting deflationary
pressures
* Franklin Templeton favours short euro amid political risks
* Says emerging markets have proved resilient
* U.S. Treasuries could be vulnerable to sell-off
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, Aug 31 Franklin Templeton's star fund
manager Michael Hasenstab believes yen strength is "stifling"
the Japanese economy and may be set for a reversal, while a
short position on the euro is favoured in the face of political
risks in the region.
The yen has rallied 14 percent against the dollar
this year as worries about global growth and uncertainty about
the outlook for U.S. interest rate rises prompted investors to
sell the dollar and buy the safe-haven Japanese currency.
"The exceptional rally in the Japanese yen is stifling the
economy, and it's reigniting deflationary pressures," Hasenstab
was quoted as saying in a release on Wednesday of a roundtable
discussion of Franklin Templeton's investment team on politics,
policies and market resiliency.
"In our view, the Japanese economy and policymakers will
likely find it very difficult to deal with the yen at these
inflated levels, so the massive yen rally appears tenuous to us
and poised for a reversal."
The yen has fallen in recent days and was trading near a
one-month low against the dollar on Wednesday. A slew of weak
data from Japan has stoked speculation that the Bank of Japan
could ease policy further next month.
Hasenstab said rising populism in Europe and the U.S.
contrasted with resilience in many emerging market economies and
that Franklin Templeton favoured being short euro as a hedge
against political risks that could continue to unfold.
Britain's vote in favour of leaving the European Union sent
shockwaves across the region in June, while Spain has been
without a functioning government since inconclusive elections in
December and June. Italy is also in the spotlight ahead of a
constitutional referendum later this year.
"Europe has seen a rise in nationalism and populism that we
think could draw into question the whole euro zone project,"
said Hasenstab, who is well known for profits made on a 2011 bet
on Ireland's bond market after the country was bailed out.
On the U.S. economy, Hasenstab said the rally in Treasuries
could reverse as quickly as the run up in prices.
"As we look toward the end of the year, we have to question
whether the type of U.S. government bond yields we have today
make sense given rising inflation and the resiliency we've seen
in the U.S. economy," he said.
The past week has seen talk about a near-term rise in U.S.
rates gain ground following hawkish comments from Federal
Reserve officials. Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields are
on course for their biggest monthly rise in over a year as
investors continued to build up bets that the Fed will hike
rates before the year is out.
RESILIENT EMs
Hasenstab, chief investment officer at Templeton Global
Macro, manages assets worth roughly $50 billion in his flagship
fund. He is optimistic about emerging markets despite ructions
in developed economies.
He said barring a couple of exceptions such as Turkey and
Venezuela, emerging markets have been relatively stable because
their underlying economies have proved "resilient" even in the
face of some slowdown in growth.
"Areas that once were thought of as highly risky and
vulnerable (like Mexico, Indonesia and India) have proved to be
following what we view as a very consistent path that, I think,
has benefited investors," Hasenstab added.
The benchmark emerging markets stock index is up
almost 13 percent this year, compared with a rise of almost 7
percent in the S&P 500.
