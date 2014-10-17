LONDON Oct 17 An accommodative stance by the
Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank may more than match
the Federal Reserve's easing when it was acting alone and this
could make European bonds attractive, Franklin Templeton's David
Zahn said on Friday.
Zahn, who is head of European fixed income and portfolio
manager at Franklin Templeton, said the BoJ and the ECB were
likely to continue to have a loose monetary policy to combat
deflation or low inflation.
"When you take into account what Japan and Europe combined
are currently contributing to their QE programmes, it probably
more than matches what the United States was doing," said Zahn
in a note, referring to quantitative easing, a specialist term
that describes central bank asset-buying programmes.
"So, on a global scale, we have probably just as much or
more liquidity being created now than when the Fed was acting
alone."
For Europe, this should mean that bonds "may be a good place
to look for potential opportunities," while the euro
should probably weaken against the U.S. dollar and - to a lesser
extent, the pound, he said.
Zahn also said there was probably not a lot of value in UK
gilts as the Bank of England was expected to raise rates.
"We believe it's not a matter of if, but when it (the
BoE)will raise rates," Zahn said.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by Anirban Nag)