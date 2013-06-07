NEW YORK, June 7 A lightly traded exchange-traded note saw its price rise at one point by nearly 400 percent and volume jump shortly after the start of trading on Friday, the latest in a series of unusual moves in equity securities.

Most of the errant trades have been canceled, Nasdaq OMX said in a statement.

The Elements Morningstar Wide Moat Focus exchange-traded note, which trades on the NYSE Arca exchange, opened at $16.61 and the price quickly spiraled upward, reaching a high of $80.86 within the first 7 minutes of trading.

More than 524,000 shares traded on Friday, more than 50 times the 50-day moving average volume of 10,415. At about 10:40 a.m. (1440 GMT), Nasdaq OMX said it and other exchanges would cancel all trades made at more than $18.55 a share - about 340,000 shares.

The ETN tracks the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Total Return index, an index of 20 stocks with "wide moats," that is, a large margin of return of invested capital over the cost of capital. That index is up 10.3 percent through Thursday for the year.

The stocks in that index also have a sustainable competitive advantage in their industry; holdings include Microsoft , General Electric and Berkshire Hathaway . The notes were issued by Deutsche Bank's London office.

Representatives of the NYSE were not immediately available for comment.