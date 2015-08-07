LONDON Aug 7 Investors pulled $2.8 billion out
of emerging markets last week, the fourth weekly redemption in a
row, and poured further funds into European stocks, Bank of
America Merrill Lynch said on Friday.
The $3.3 billion net inflow into European equity funds in
the week ending Aug. 5 was the 12th straight weekly inflow, and
brought the year-to-date total up to $83.5 billion.
The emerging market redemptions meant outflows have reached
$17 billion in just four weeks, more than half the $29.4 billion
total so far this year, BAML said in its report, which also
cited the latest flow figures from data-provider EPFR Global.
Investor sentiment towards emerging markets has been sour
all year but has deteriorated significantly in recent weeks
thanks to steep losses in Chinese stocks, a renewed dive in
commodity prices and the looming prospect of higher U.S.
interest rates.
Emerging market stocks' outperformance relative to U.S.
stocks is now at its lowest in a decade, BAML said.
More than half of the emerging market equity fund outflows
this year, some $16.5 billion, have come out of China, BAML
said.
Brent crude oil futures have fallen by about 30
percent in the last three months to below $50 per barrel for the
first time since January.
Investors also continued to turn their back on U.S.
equities, pulling out a net $4.3 billion from U.S. equity funds.
This year, $113.3 billion has fled U.S. equity funds, BAML said.
Japanese equity funds pulled in $2.6 billion last week,
their 22nd inflow in the past 24 weeks.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Digby Lidstone)