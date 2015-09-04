By Jamie McGeever
| LONDON, Sept 4
LONDON, Sept 4 Investors continued to pull
billions of dollars out of emerging market stocks in the week to
Sept. 2, but the cumulative outflow recently is now so large it
is flashing a "buy" signal to investors, Bank of America Merrill
Lynch said on Friday.
The $5.2 billion outflow brought redemptions over the last
four weeks to $24 billion, or 2.94 percent of assets under
management. It was the eighth weekly redemption in a row, BAML
said, citing flows from data-provider EPFR Global.
This sends a contrarian "buy" signal, the first since June
2013. Back then, emerging market stocks rose 3.8 percent in the
subsequent four weeks and 13 percent over 13 weeks, according to
BAML.
World markets have been roiled in recent weeks by turmoil in
China's markets and growing unease about the slowdown in its
economy.
The $29.5 billion outflow from global equities the previous
week, for example, was the largest since 2002, surpassing any
weekly outflow engendered by the collapse of Lehman Brothers in
2008.
Last week though, investors dipped their toes back into
stock markets for the first week in three, pouring $10.7 billion
into global equity funds. That was the biggest inflow in eight
weeks, although more than $7 billion of that went into the SPY
exchange-traded fund (ETF).
European equity funds attracted $4.2 billion net inflows,
the largest in six weeks, and Japanese equity funds drew in $2.3
billion, marking the 26th weekly inflow in the last 28 weeks.
Investors continued to shun emerging market bonds as well as
equities, pulling $3.0 billion out of EM bond funds, the sixth
outflow in a row. They pulled $900 million from high yield bond
funds too, also the sixth consecutive weekly outflow.
Fragile investor sentiment and market conditions sustained
the flow of cash into safe-haven government bonds in developed
countries. The $2.5 billion inflow into government bond funds
was the ninth in a row, marking the longest inflow streak since
September 2011, BAML said.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Toby Chopra)