New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
NEW YORK, April 23 Stock and bond futures markets erupted after a false message sent on Twitter suggested the White House had been attacked on Tuesday.
More than 620,000 front-month S&P 500 E-mini futures contracts and more than 180,000 front-month 10-year Treasury futures contracts changed hands between 1:09 p.m. and 1:12 p.m. EDT (1709 to 1712 GMT) after the Associated Press's Twitter account sent a message saying there had been two explosions at the White House and that President Barack Obama had been injured.
The AP told Reuters the tweet was "bogus," and the White House confirmed that there had been no explosions and that Obama was fine. Markets were roiled, with the S&P 500 quickly giving up about all of the day's gains before bouncing back sharply.
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.
SYDNEY, April 2 Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.