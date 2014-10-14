(Corrects Sarramegna's title and spelling of surname)
LONDON Oct 14 HSBC has fired two
London-based currency traders, including Serge Sarramegna, who
had been the bank's UK head of G10 foreign exchange cash
trading, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
The other dealer is Edward Pinto, who traded Scandinavian
currencies.
Both were suspended in January, along with several other
traders at many of the world's biggest banks as a global
investigation into allegations of collusion and manipulation in
the $5.3 trillion-a-day market gathered steam.
It is unclear whether the two departures from HSBC are
related to this probe.
Neither Sarramegna or Pinto could be immediately reached for
comment.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever)