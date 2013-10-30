LONDON Oct 30 JP Morgan has put its
chief currency dealer in London, Richard Usher, on leave, a
source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, and Bloomberg
reported Citigroup Inc had done the same with its chief
dealer.
This mirrors developments at Standard Chartered,
which has also put one of its senior forex traders on leave,
according to a source familiar with the matter. Matt Gardiner
joined StanChart from Swiss bank UBS only last month.
JP Morgan is one of several banks cooperating with the
Financial Conduct Authority in Britain and other regulators
around the world looking into allegations of currency
manipulation in the $5.3 trillion-a-day global market.
It was unclear whether JP Morgan's decision to put Usher on
leave had anything to do with this investigation.
However, Bloomberg reported that both Usher and Citi's Rohan
Ramchandani went on leave after regulators probing forex
manipulation started investigating traders' use of an
instant-message group. ()
Ramchandani, Citigroup's head of European spot trading, was
told on Wednesday he would be placed on leave, Bloomberg said,
quoting someone with knowledge of the matter.
Ramchandani was a member of chat rooms that are a subject of
the probes, the Wall Street Journal reported, quoting people
with knowledge of the matter. The probes are continuing but no
wrongdoing by Ramchandani had been discovered, it said. ()
Usher, head of spot G10 currency trading, joined JP Morgan
from Royal Bank of Scotland in May 2010. He remains a
full-time employee at JP Morgan and has not been suspended. But
he hasn't been at his desk for around two weeks, the source
said.
Usher could not be reached for comment, and JP Morgan and
Citigroup declined to comment.
Usher is still listed as "active" on the UK Financial
Conduct Authority's register, and is listed as one of the 13
members of the Bank of England's Joint Standing Committee's
chief dealers group at the end of last year.
The Bank of England declined to comment, however, on whether
he was still on that committee.
Royal Bank of Scotland said on Wednesday it had
sought to reassure clients about the foreign exchange rates they
were being offered and rival Barclays said it was
cooperating with regulators scrutinising the market.