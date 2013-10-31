LONDON Oct 31 Citigroup has put its head
of European spot currency trading in London, Rohan Ramchandani,
on leave, as a global investigation into possible manipulation
of foreign exchange rates gathers steam, a source familiar with
the matter said on Thursday.
The move was mutually agreed on Wednesday and the
development mirrors similar moves in London at JP Morgan
and Standard Chartered.
Reuters reported this week that JP Morgan's chief dealer
Richard Usher and Matt Gardiner, a senior trader at Standard
Chartered, had also been put on leave.
Ramchandani remains a full-time employee at Citi and has not
been suspended, nor has he been accused of any wrongdoing, the
source said.
Ramchandani could not be reached for comment, and Citigroup
declined to comment.
He is not listed on the UK Financial Conduct Authority's
register, but not every financial market trader needs to be
registered.
Ramchandani is listed, however, as one of the 13-strong
members of the Bank of England's Joint Standing Committee's
chief dealers group as at the end of last year.
A spokeswoman at the Bank of England declined to comment on
whether he was still on that committee.
Britain's FCA has begun a formal investigation and the U.S.
Justice Department this week confirmed that criminal and
antitrust authorities were involved in an "active, ongoing
investigation" into possible manipulation in the $5.3
trillion-a-day-global FX market.
They are cooperating with other regulators around the world.
Citigroup is one of several banks co-operating with
regulators in their investigations. Earlier this week Deutsche
Bank, UBS and Barclays confirmed
they were also cooperating.
Royal Bank of Scotland said on Wednesday it had
sought to reassure clients about the foreign exchange rates they
were being offered and rival Barclays said it was
cooperating with regulators scrutinising the market.