LONDON Jan 8 Daily spot foreign exchange trading volumes on Thomson Reuters dealing platforms fell 11.5 percent in December to the lowest level since the company started tracking the data four years ago, figures showed on Wednesday.

Average daily spot volumes were $92 billion in December, traditionally the month of lowest volume, compared with $104 billion in November.

That is the lowest since Thomson Reuters started compiling the figures in January 2010, and together with September last year, only the second month when average daily volume has been below $100 billion.

Turnover across the world's largest financial market fell steadily over the course of last year, and comes against the background of the global investigation into alleged FX manipulation rates.

Average daily volume across Thomson Reuters dealing platforms in 2013 was $120 billion. That was down 6 percent from the previous year and a hefty 20 percent below the daily average of $150 billion in 2011.

On FXall, the electronic foreign exchange platform purchased by Thomson Reuters last year, average daily volumes fell 7 percent in December from a month earlier to $100 billion.

Volumes on FXall have steadily risen in the three years since data has been tracked. The daily average in 2013 was $108 billion, up 30 percent from $83 billion in 2011.