By Jamie McGeever
LONDON Oct 14 Three London-based currency
traders have left JP Morgan and HSBC, sources
said on Tuesday, as investigations by banks and regulators into
alleged collusion and manipulation in the $5.3 trillion-a-day
market draw closer to a settlement.
The three are Richard Usher, former head of spot G10
currency trading at JP Morgan, Serge Sarramegna, former UK head
of G10 FX cash trading at HSBC, and Edward Pinto, a spot
Scandinavian currencies trader at HSBC, the sources, who
declined to be named, told Reuters.
None of them could be reached for comment. All three had
been on leave for several months, sources have said.
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) declined to
comment.
Sarramegna and Pinto were both fired, a source familiar with
the matter said. Usher was listed as "inactive" on the FCA's
register of approved individuals as of Oct. 6.
Last week, Dutch lender Rabobank placed two
London-based currency traders, including its chief dealer, on
paid leave following an internal investigation into the bank's
currency trading practices.
It is unclear whether the JP Morgan and HSBC moves were
directly related to the global investigation into allegations
that a handful of senior traders shared client order information
in electronic chatrooms known as "The Cartel", but sources said
it adds to expectations that the year-long probe may be close to
yielding its first results.
"This is interesting. It's a sign we're getting somewhere
(in the investigation)," said one source familiar with the
investigation. "Things are starting to move apace."
Usher had been on leave since October last year, and
Sarramegna and Pinto were suspended in January, sources have
said.
More than 30 currency operatives at several leading banks -
including one at the Bank of England - have been suspended,
placed on leave or fired as a dozen authorities including the
U.S. Department of Justice have conducted their investigations.
The investigation originally centred on activity related to
the so-called "London fixing", the one-minute window at 4:00 pm
in London every trading day when benchmark exchange rates are
set, but has since broadened out, sources say.
Sources have told Reuters that a settlement between the FCA
and major banks based largely on banks admitting lax internal
compliance, oversight failures and market conduct breaches by
individual employees could be reached by the end of the year.
Among the banks cooperating with the FCA's inquiries are
Barclays, UBS, Deutsche Bank, Citi
and <RBS RBS.L>.
Reform of the world's largest market is also under way. Last
month, the G20 said that the London fix window should be widened
to five minutes to make it harder to manipulate.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Louise Ireland)