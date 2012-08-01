By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Michelle Martin
LONDON/BERLIN Aug 1 Investors apprehensive
about the European Central Bank's ability to deliver robust
crisis-fighting measures snapped up 3.4 billion euros worth of
safe-haven five-year German bonds on Wednesday at a record low
cost to Berlin.
German bond yields rose in the secondary market after ECB
chief Mario Draghi said last week that the central bank would do
whatever it takes to preserve the euro, but comments from German
officials have since lowered expectations for ECB action.
The uncertainty prompted investors to bid for more than
twice the amount of paper up for sale despite the meagre returns
on offer.
Average yields at the auction hit a record low of 0.31
percent, contrasting sharply with the 5.29 percent Italy paid to
issue bonds of similar maturity at a sale on Monday and compared
with an average of 1.99 at Germany's 5-year auctions so far in
2012. For auction details, see
"The bid/cover is quite impressive given the very low level
of yields. This is another confirmation that there is a lot of
risk aversion in the market," said Alessandro Giansanti, a rate
strategist at ING in Amsterdam.
"I was not expecting such strong demand. It shows two
things. First, the market...(knows) that maybe tomorrow Draghi
would not be able to confirm its expectations. Second, there is
a lot of liquidity in the market that needs to find a place."
German Bund futures held steady at 144.09 after the
auction, still down on the day as some investors booked profits
after they rallied more than a full point on Monday.
Five-year bonds yielded 0.33 percent in the secondary
market, unchanged from before the auction. The German 5-/10-year
curve is back at its steepest since May 10 around 100 basis
points, according to Reuters charts, with the shorter-dated
yields anchored by expectations of further rate cuts.
The tail at the auction - which indicates the difference
between the average accepted bid and the lowest accepted bid and
is a measure of bidding quality - was 0.01 percent compared with
a 2012 average of 0.004 cents.
"Economic data is still relatively weak and you could see
more action from the ECB as early as tomorrow though I guess the
greater focus is what the ECB will do with the likes of Spain
and Italy rather than on the interest rate front," said
Elisabeth Afseth, a bond analyst at Investec.
"Regardless, it's going to be low interest rates for a long
time in Europe. It's unlikely that we see those yields go much
higher any time soon."