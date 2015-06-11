By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, June 11 The recent plunge in German bond
prices points to a volatile summer for investors as they grapple
with the sudden rise in market interest rates, but one that's
unlikely to see yields rise much higher from current levels.
The rise in Germany's 10-year yield above 1 percent this
week for the first time since September last year, from
virtually zero in mid-April, has rocked global markets.
But a combination of overshooting, the precedent of recent
similarly steep bond market selloffs, and the still relatively
weak euro zone growth and inflation outlook suggest it has
little room to rise much further.
"We do not recommend chasing Bund yields higher from here,"
UBS's rates strategy team wrote in a note on Thursday.
"A pull-back in what is now a bear trend is likely before
yields reach 1.20-1.30 percent, as Bunds would look cheap at
those levels, at least in the short term," they added.
UBS maintained its year-end 10-year Bund yield target of
0.90 percent, almost exactly where it was on Thursday afternoon
trading.
It rose as high as 1.05 percent on Wednesday,
the peak in a move that started in mid-April as investors
started to reassess the view that the euro zone would sink into
a downward spiral of deflation and negative yields.
The record low for Germany's 10-year yield was 0.05 percent
on April 17. The reversal since then has been largely down to
investors' perception that the European Central bank's 1
trillion-euro bond-buying program running through September 2016
will successfully avert deflation.
If few investors thought a yield of 0.05 percent was
attractive, more are now thinking that levels above 1 percent
are worth considering.
Andrew Balls, global fixed income chief investment officer
at global bond fund giant PIMCO, told Reuters he would be a
buyer of Bunds if the 10-year yield moved up towards 1.5
percent.
He said "fair value" is currently between 0.75 and 1.5
percent, taking into account economic fundamentals and the ECB's
'quantitative easing'.
"We would be a buyer at the top end of the range," he said.
The volatility unleashed by selling has been dramatic. The
Bund future fell 2.43 percent last week, its biggest
weekly fall since October 1998, before the euro was launched. It
was the second biggest weekly fall since German reunification in
1990.
Volatility in the 10-year yield was its highest last week
since the height of the euro zone debt crisis in 2011, said
Martin Enlund, chief currency strategist at Nordea in Stockholm.
Enlund pointed out that the German 10-year yield has behaved
much like the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield before and around the
time of the so-called "Taper Tantrum" in May 2013, when
investors feared an imminent rise in U.S. interest rates.
If Bunds move in the coming months as Treasuries did back
then, the peak in yields would be around 1.25 percent, his
analysis showed.
Richard Franulovich, senior currency strategist at Westpac
in New York, agreed. He said the 2013 Treasuries "Taper Tantrum"
and the 2003 fall in Japanese government bonds shows that 60
sixty trading days.
"Whereas a month ago historical analogs suggested that we
were about half-way there both in duration and magnitude, it is
now more like 'two-thirds' complete," he said, referring to the
Bund selloff.
If these market-based reasons aren't convincing, then the
record number of Google searches for "German yield" suggests a
saturation point has been reached, according to Nordea's Enlund.
"This should be a contrarian indicator that the worst is
over for now," he said.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Larry King)