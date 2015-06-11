LONDON, June 11 The recent plunge in German bond prices points to a volatile summer for investors as they grapple with the sudden rise in market interest rates, but one that's unlikely to see yields rise much higher from current levels.

The rise in Germany's 10-year yield above 1 percent this week for the first time since September last year, from virtually zero in mid-April, has rocked global markets.

But a combination of overshooting, the precedent of recent similarly steep bond market selloffs, and the still relatively weak euro zone growth and inflation outlook suggest it has little room to rise much further.

"We do not recommend chasing Bund yields higher from here," UBS's rates strategy team wrote in a note on Thursday.

"A pull-back in what is now a bear trend is likely before yields reach 1.20-1.30 percent, as Bunds would look cheap at those levels, at least in the short term," they added.

UBS maintained its year-end 10-year Bund yield target of 0.90 percent, almost exactly where it was on Thursday afternoon trading.

It rose as high as 1.05 percent on Wednesday, the peak in a move that started in mid-April as investors started to reassess the view that the euro zone would sink into a downward spiral of deflation and negative yields.

The record low for Germany's 10-year yield was 0.05 percent on April 17. The reversal since then has been largely down to investors' perception that the European Central bank's 1 trillion-euro bond-buying program running through September 2016 will successfully avert deflation.

If few investors thought a yield of 0.05 percent was attractive, more are now thinking that levels above 1 percent are worth considering.

Andrew Balls, global fixed income chief investment officer at global bond fund giant PIMCO, told Reuters he would be a buyer of Bunds if the 10-year yield moved up towards 1.5 percent.

He said "fair value" is currently between 0.75 and 1.5 percent, taking into account economic fundamentals and the ECB's 'quantitative easing'.

"We would be a buyer at the top end of the range," he said.

The volatility unleashed by selling has been dramatic. The Bund future fell 2.43 percent last week, its biggest weekly fall since October 1998, before the euro was launched. It was the second biggest weekly fall since German reunification in 1990.

Volatility in the 10-year yield was its highest last week since the height of the euro zone debt crisis in 2011, said Martin Enlund, chief currency strategist at Nordea in Stockholm.

Enlund pointed out that the German 10-year yield has behaved much like the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield before and around the time of the so-called "Taper Tantrum" in May 2013, when investors feared an imminent rise in U.S. interest rates.

If Bunds move in the coming months as Treasuries did back then, the peak in yields would be around 1.25 percent, his analysis showed.

Richard Franulovich, senior currency strategist at Westpac in New York, agreed. He said the 2013 Treasuries "Taper Tantrum" and the 2003 fall in Japanese government bonds shows that 60 sixty trading days.

"Whereas a month ago historical analogs suggested that we were about half-way there both in duration and magnitude, it is now more like 'two-thirds' complete," he said, referring to the Bund selloff.

If these market-based reasons aren't convincing, then the record number of Google searches for "German yield" suggests a saturation point has been reached, according to Nordea's Enlund.

"This should be a contrarian indicator that the worst is over for now," he said. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Larry King)