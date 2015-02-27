LONDON Feb 27 For all the record inflows
pouring into euro zone stock markets as the European Central
Bank readies its bond-buying plan, there is still some way to go
for economic powerhouse Germany to break its own stock-market
records.
Although the benchmark German DAX index hit a
nominal all-time high this week, as did the UK FTSE 100,
a crucial difference between the two is that the DAX is a total
return index -- meaning it assumes all dividends are directly
reinvested.
Stripping out dividend returns, using a price-only index
known as the DAX Kurs, the DAX is actually some 7
percent away from an all-time high last reached at the height of
the dotcom boom in March 2000.
That may be a function of the components of the DAX itself
rather than any kind of bearishness on Germany relative to
global equities, which also hit a fresh all-time high this week,
suggested JPMorganChase strategist Emmanuel Cau.
Banking-sector stocks such as Deutsche Bank and
Commerzbank are down a whopping 70 to 90 percent from
their pre-crisis highs, for example, while chipmaker Infineon
is also some 90 percent down from its bubbliest
point during the dotcom-era.
The DAX is also hardly a slouch relative to other indexes,
having outperformed benchmarks on Wall Street and in Europe even
after stripping out dividends. German stocks are also cheaper
than European stocks, trading at 14.1 times forecast earnings,
versus 16 for the STOXX 600 Europe index.
But this does serve to underline the importance of dividend
income when evaluating overall returns from equities.
Looking at performance alone would not tell you the fact
that over three, five and ten years, the total return on FTSE
100 equities has exceeded returns from UK sovereign debt,
according to AXA Investment Managers' Mark Tinker.
And indeed a big part of the $26 billion that has flowed
into European equities so far this year is chasing yield,
especially as swathes of the bond market have slipped into
negative territory and made European stocks' average dividend
yield of 3.5 percent look ever more attractive.
So in a world where share buybacks and dividends appear to
make even more sense to companies, with Citi strategists urging
European bosses to use historically low borrowing costs to buy
back shares and put their cash to work, expect an index's total
return to be ever more in the spotlight.
