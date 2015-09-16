By Jamie McGeever and John Geddie
LONDON, Sept 16 The cost to Germany of taking
the lead in Europe's migrant crisis, by accepting up to 1
million refugees a year over the next two years, may reach 25
billion euros, according to research published on Wednesday.
That is derived from a basic calculation of 12,500 euros per
migrant, said Peter Chatwell, senior rates strategist at
Japanese investment bank Mizuho. Part of the extra spending may
have to be met by extra borrowing, he said.
"There will be a fiscal burden in the first two years at
least," Chatwell said. "The government won't go into deficit,
but it will require looser fiscal policy and therefore more
issuance of debt than would otherwise be the case."
The short-term expense will be offset by the longer-term
boost to growth from the rise in population, much of which could
be skilled and relatively cheap labour, Chatwell said.
Earlier this month, the German government said it has
earmarked six billion euros to deal with the refugee and migrant
influx.
Germany's budget surplus stood at 21.1 billion euros, or 1.4
percent of gross domestic product, in the first half of 2015.
Economists at Commerzbank expect this to rise to around 30
billion euros next year, before the refugee-related costs are
factored in.
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaueble said last week the
government does not intend to fund any of its extra refugee and
migrant spending through extra borrowing. But even if it does,
it will be able to do so easily.
Federal borrowing costs are currently negative all the way
out to eight years maturity, meaning investors are effectively
paying for the privilege of lending to Berlin. The yield on
two-year government bonds, for example, is -0.23 percent.
"Some of this funding will need to be met by the issuance of
short-end paper, in particular by two-year bonds. Negative rates
would make it an easier sell politically," Chatwell and his
colleague Antoine Bouvet said.
Germany's 2016 borrowing plans include an increase in the
amount of short-term Bubills issuance to 57.9 billion euros from
35.5 billion this year, possibly in anticipation of the expected
costs of the refugee crisis, Chatwell and Bouvet said.
Credit ratings agency Standard & Poor's said on Tuesday that
the costs to Germany and other countries from taking in refugees
from Syria and elsewhere will be "fairly modest" and there
should be no immediate impact on their sovereign credit ratings.
In fact, the new arrivals could bolster economic growth in
countries that grant them asylum and they could ease economic
challenges posed by ageing populations, it said.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever and John Geddie, editing by Larry
King)