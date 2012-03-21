* Solid demand at sale after German 2-yr yields doubled last week

* Two-year yields fall in secondary market after auction

* German inflation-linked bonds also draws good demand

* A doubling of German 2-yr yields last week

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, March 21 A German auction of 4.1 billion euros of two-year bonds met solid demand on Wednesday as investors lured by a recent rise in yields stocked up on the low risk, liquid asset.

The yield on two year German debt doubled from near record lows last week to 36 basis points when safe-haven government bonds suffered a global sell-off on improved investor optimism over the U.S. growth outlook and declining euro zone risks.

Core government debt auctions have benefited too from the European Central Bank's one trillion euros of cash injection into the financial system since December that has toppled Italian and Spanish yields from levels considered unsustainable.

Wednesday's sale attracted bids worth 1.8 times the amount on offer, unchanged from a previous sale of the Schatz bond on Feb. 22 while the average yield was at 0.31 percent, up from the 0.25 percent. For more details see

"It appears to us that at levels around 30-35 basis points in Schatz yields investors are willing to put their money back to work again," said Michael Leister, a strategist at DZ Bank.

"Many accounts are still cash rich, especially bank treasuries, but also the broader investor base."

German bonds erased losses after the auction, with two-year yields falling to 0.32 percent from around 0.34 percent before the sale.

Market participants said the yields were unlikely to return to record low levels around 14 bps hit in early January given the improvement in the global growth outlook which has cooled expectations for further liquidity injections from central banks, and easing tensions for now in the euro zone debt crisis.

"The recent cheapening made the auction more palatable and hence the supply has been pretty well absorbed because of that," said RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick Stamenkovic.

"But the outlook is one where central banks are starting to shift away from further monetary measures although a rate hike is still some way off the agenda so the lows in two-years are behind us," he said, predicting another 10-20 bps rise in two-year German yields over the next three to six months.

A separate sale of 1.4 billion euro of new German inflation-linked bonds also drew good demand, although the amount retained by the Bundesbank was among the highest for such an auction, analysts said.

"Nevertheless, it should enjoy ongoing demand in the secondary market (because it is the) only German linker with a positive real yield - a pre-requisite for some investors - (and) strong demand from index trackers," Commerzbank strategist David Schnautz said.