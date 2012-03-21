* Solid demand at sale after German 2-yr yields doubled last
week
* Two-year yields fall in secondary market after auction
* German inflation-linked bonds also draws good demand
* A doubling of German 2-yr yields last week
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, March 21 A German auction of 4.1 billion
euros of two-year bonds met solid demand on Wednesday as
investors lured by a recent rise in yields stocked up on the low
risk, liquid asset.
The yield on two year German debt doubled from near record
lows last week to 36 basis points when safe-haven government
bonds suffered a global sell-off on improved investor optimism
over the U.S. growth outlook and declining euro zone risks.
Core government debt auctions have benefited too from the
European Central Bank's one trillion euros of cash injection
into the financial system since December that has toppled
Italian and Spanish yields from levels considered unsustainable.
Wednesday's sale attracted bids worth 1.8 times the amount
on offer, unchanged from a previous sale of the Schatz bond on
Feb. 22 while the average yield was at 0.31 percent, up from the
0.25 percent. For more details see
"It appears to us that at levels around 30-35 basis points
in Schatz yields investors are willing to put their money back
to work again," said Michael Leister, a strategist at DZ Bank.
"Many accounts are still cash rich, especially bank
treasuries, but also the broader investor base."
German bonds erased losses after the auction, with two-year
yields falling to 0.32 percent from around 0.34
percent before the sale.
Market participants said the yields were unlikely to return
to record low levels around 14 bps hit in early January given
the improvement in the global growth outlook which has cooled
expectations for further liquidity injections from central
banks, and easing tensions for now in the euro zone debt crisis.
"The recent cheapening made the auction more palatable and
hence the supply has been pretty well absorbed because of that,"
said RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick Stamenkovic.
"But the outlook is one where central banks are starting to
shift away from further monetary measures although a rate hike
is still some way off the agenda so the lows in two-years are
behind us," he said, predicting another 10-20 bps rise in
two-year German yields over the next three to six months.
A separate sale of 1.4 billion euro of new German
inflation-linked bonds also drew good demand, although the
amount retained by the Bundesbank was among the highest for such
an auction, analysts said.
"Nevertheless, it should enjoy ongoing demand in the
secondary market (because it is the) only German linker
with a positive real yield - a pre-requisite for some investors
- (and) strong demand from index trackers," Commerzbank
strategist David Schnautz said.