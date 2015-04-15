LONDON, April 15 Pension fund managers entrusted with securing a steady income stream for their clients from the safest investments are contemplating something that once was unthinkable -- the yield on German 10-year government bonds may soon fall below zero.

That would mark another milestone in the European bond market, where around 2 trillion euros of bonds already offer negative yields, around a third of all outstanding euro zone sovereign debt. And it could lead fund managers to re-assess how they decide which bonds to buy.

Some debt is even being issued at negative yields, meaning investors effectively are paying national governments at the point of sale for the privilege of lending to them.

Germany and the Netherlands have already sold five-year bonds at a negative yield. Outside the euro zone, Switerland became the first country ever to do so for 10-year debt.

On Wednesday, Germany sold 3.27 billion euros of 10-year bonds at 0.13 percent, the lowest 10-year borrowing rate Berlin has ever paid at auction. On the secondary market, the 10-year yield fell to a record low 0.125 percent after the auction.

With German bonds making up the biggest share of planned purchases by the European Central Bank's in its 1 trillion-euro quantitative easing programme, it may not be long before the 10-year Bund yield falls below zero.

As a result, many pension and insurance funds are asking portfolio managers for greater flexibility in their investment parameters and strategies to steer clear of German debt.

"We are likely to see a shift towards asset reallocation, moving into higher yielding markets such as the U.S. and even setting up global benchmarks ex-Germany," said Daniel Loughney, portfolio manager at AllianceBernstein, which has $250 billion of fixed income assets under management.

Their choices are increasingly limited, though. The wider the range of bonds offering negative yields, the smaller the pool of assets to invest in.

In addition, these traditionally conservative investors will be limited by their mandates in their ability to buy riskier, lower-rated assets like corporate or high-yield bonds.

"WAY OVERVALUED"

Since the sovereign debt crisis started in 2009, European insurance companies and pension funds have increased their technical reserves by 29 percent to 8.2 trillion euros, according to Citi. Technical reserves essentially measure funds' ability to cover liabilities.

At the same time, the benchmark 30-year German yield has plunged 400 basis points, or 4 percentage points, to just 0.55 percent.

"Pension and insurance funds don't benefit fully from QE because they cannot source the level of yield to cover the liabilities they have," said Alessandro Tentori, global head of rates strategy at Citi.

"This isn't a problem if yields are negative for only one or two years, but if it becomes endemic or structural it will force them to change their business model," he said.

Insurance and pension funds have to pay a capital charge if they invest in stocks, corporate bonds or high-yield bonds. But government bonds carry a zero capital charge, so there is an incentive to buy them even if they are expensive, Tentori said.

And German bonds are getting more expensive. All German bonds of maturities out to eight years now yield less than zero. That's 72 percent of the entire German bond market, according to Royal Bank of Scotland.

A fall in the German 10-year yield below zero would add hundreds of billion of euros worth of bonds to the pool of euro zone sovereign debt with negative yields.

Germany's bond market is the second largest in the euro zone behind Italy's. But it is top-rated by credit agencies, and is therefore the benchmark against which all other euro zone bonds are measured.

"It's clear that German Bunds are way over-valued here," said Sandra Crowl, a member of the investment committee at Carmignac, a Paris-based asset manager with 50 billion euros of assets under management.

Carmignac sold Bunds when they yielded around 0.3 percent. That has been a losing position so far, but it is just a question of timing, and the position also helps hedge duration risk across the portfolio, Crowl said. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by John Stonestreet, Larry King)