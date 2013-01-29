LONDON Jan 29 Books opened on Britain's sale of
a 2044 conventional gilt at 0900 GMT on Tuesday, with initial
price guidance set to give a yield of 9.25-9.75 basis points
above that of the 2042 gilt, one of the bookrunners
said.
Strategists expect the UK Debt Management Office to sell
3.5-4.0 billion pounds of the 2044 gilt, which is likely to
become Britain's next 30-year benchmark.
The syndication is the last one scheduled for a conventional
gilt in the 2012/13 financial year, with a further sale of an
index-linked gilt planned for the second half of February.
So far the DMO has raised 24.9 billion pounds of its 32.25
billion pound full-year syndication target.
J.P. Morgan, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Royal Bank of Canada
are joint bookrunners for Tuesday's transaction, with all other
gilt-edged market makers (GEMMs) acting as co-lead managers.
While Britain issues most of its debt through auctions, the
DMO favours syndications as a way to achieve a better price for
less liquid bonds, which are typically new or recently issued
long-dated conventional or index-linked gilts.