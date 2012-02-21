LONDON Feb 21 Books for Britain's syndicated sale of the 2062 index-linked gilt are scheduled to close shortly after bookrunners received more than 6 billion pounds in orders, a source familiar with the transaction said on Tuesday.

Initial price guidance of yields between 0.75 basis points above and 0.25 basis points below those of the 2055 linker remains unchanged, the source added.

Strategists expect the UK Debt Management Office to raise around 3.5 billion pounds in nominal terms through the deal. The lead bookrunners are Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Royal Bank of Scotland and UBS.