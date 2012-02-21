LONDON Feb 21 Orders for Britain's 2062 index-linked gilt totalled a fraction over 8 billion pounds when books closed around 1000 GMT, a source familiar with the transaction said on Tuesday.

Strategists expect the UK Debt Management Office to want to raise about 3.5 billion pounds in nominal terms from the sale.

Price guidance for the gilt tightened to between flat and 0.25 basis points below the yield offered on the 2055 linker , compared to initial guidance of between 0.75 basis points above and 0.25 basis points below, the source added.

As usual with British gilt syndicatoins, pricing and allocation will be decided later on Tuesday. The lead bookrunners on this transaction are Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Royal Bank of Scotland and UBS.