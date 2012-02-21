LONDON Feb 21 Britain is set to sell 3.75 billion pounds of the 2062 gilt after bookrunners received orders of just over 8 billion pounds in a syndicated offering earlier on Tuesday, a source familiar with the transaction said.

The gilt is set to be priced with a yield 0.25 basis points below that of the 2055 index-linked gilt, the source said, implying a price at the top-end of the initial guidance.

Strategists had earlier forecast that the UK Debt Management Office would seek to sell about 3.5 billion pounds of the 2062 gilt, and anticipated solid demand as real yields had risen over the past month due to a broader fall in gilt prices from record lows hit in January.

The lead bookrunners on this transaction are Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Royal Bank of Scotland and UBS.