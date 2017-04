LONDON, Nov 13 Britain sold 3 billion pounds of conventional gilts due 2024 on Tuesday. RESULT OF STG 3 BLN 2.75 PCT CONVENTIONAL GILT DUE 2024 (Prev) (Prev) (Oct 21, 2014) (Oct 21, 2014) LOWEST ACCEPTED PRICE 104.765 (105.291) YIELD 2.207% (2.152) NON-COMPETITIVE PRICE 104.785 (105.317) YIELD 2.205% (2.149) HIGHEST ACCEPTED PRICE 104.817 (105.341) YIELD 2.201% (2.147) BID TO COVER 1.45 (1.71) YIELD TAIL 0.2 bps (0.3 bps) TOTAL BIDS RECEIVED 4,343.7 MLN (5,142.9 MLN) COMPETITIVE BIDS ALLOTTED 2,699.0 MLN (2,699.5 MLN) % ALLOTTED AT LOWEST ACCEPTED PRICE 44.0 PCT (66.5 PCT) NON-COMPETITIVE BIDS ALLOTTED: - GEMMS STG 300.6 MLN (299.9 MLN) - OTHER STG 0.4 MLN (0.6 MLN) (Reporting by Andy Bruce)