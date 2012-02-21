LONDON Feb 21 The UK Debt Management
Office said it sold 3.75 billion pounds of the 2062 index-linked
gilt via syndication on Tuesday at a fixed re-offer
price of 113.456, equivalent to 0.25 basis points below the
yield of the 2055 gilt.
Strategists had expected the DMO to sell about 3.5 billion
pounds of the gilt, and the DMO said the strong demand meant it
would cancel a smaller tender scheduled for the week starting
March 26.
The real yield at which the gilt sold is 0.0995 percent,
higher than the negative real yields seen at some recent sales.
The volume and pricing from the DMO confirmed earlier
guidance provided by a source familiar with the transaction, who
had added that order books totalled just over 8 billion pounds.
Settlement of the gilt will take place on Wednesday, and
bring the amount in issue to 8.25 billion pounds.