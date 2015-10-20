LONDON Oct 20 Britain's Debt Management Office said there was record demand when it launched a new 50-year gilt via a syndication on Tuesday which attracted 21.9 billion pounds ($33.9 billion) worth of orders.

The debt agency said it had increased its long bond conventional syndication programme by 200 million pounds to accommodate for the strong demand, and would reduce the amount of issuance via its ad-hoc mini-tenders by the same amount.

Around 95 percent of the new bond, which matures in July 2065, was bought by the domestic market, it added. ($1 = 0.6461 pounds) (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, editing by David Milliken)