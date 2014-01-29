LONDON Jan 29 Britain has raised 4.75 billion pounds ($7.88 billion) at a re-opening of its ultra-long index-linked 2068 gilt, a bookrunner said on Wednesday.

Investors put in orders in excess of 12 billion pounds for the 0.125 percent 2068 index-linked-gilt, which sold at a price equivalent to a yield 0.25 basis points above that of the index-linked gilt maturing in 2062.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC, Nomura and Scotiabank are acting as joint lead bookrunners on the deal.