New HK leader's affordable homes plan up against wall of Chinese capital
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
LONDON, June 14 Britain's debt management office named the syndicate for a new gilt maturing in July 2068, its longest-ever government bond.
It said on Friday that Barclays, Lloyds, Nomura and RBS would be the joint bookrunners.
The DMO said the offering would take place in the week beginning June 24, with further details announced in due course.
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
April 8 A computer hack set off all the emergency sirens in Dallas for about 90 minutes overnight in one of the largest known breaches of a siren warning system, officials in the Texas city said on Saturday.