LONDON, Sept 24 Orders for Britain's new 2068
index-linked government bond have exceeded 10 billion pounds
($16.03 billion) and books on the syndication will close at 0900
GMT, one of the bookrunners said on Tuesday.
Price guidance for the gilt has been revised to be
equivalent to a yield 1 basis point below that of the 2062
index-linked gilt, the bookrunner added, indicating
investors are willing to pay prices at the top end of earlier
guidance.
Strategists expect Britain to sell around 4 billion pounds
of the new government bond. Barclays, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and
Morgan Stanley are acting as joint lead bookrunners on the deal.