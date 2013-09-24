LONDON, Sept 24 Orders for Britain's new 2068 index-linked government bond have exceeded 10 billion pounds ($16.03 billion) and books on the syndication will close at 0900 GMT, one of the bookrunners said on Tuesday.

Price guidance for the gilt has been revised to be equivalent to a yield 1 basis point below that of the 2062 index-linked gilt, the bookrunner added, indicating investors are willing to pay prices at the top end of earlier guidance.

Strategists expect Britain to sell around 4 billion pounds of the new government bond. Barclays, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint lead bookrunners on the deal.