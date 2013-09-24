BRIEF-UAE's Sharjah Islamic Bank board approves issue of convertible sukuk
* Board approves issue of 266.8 million dirhams convertible sukuk Source :(http://bit.ly/2oBn2ht) Further company coverage:
LONDON, Sept 24 Britain opened the books on the syndication of its longest-ever inflation-linked government bond on Tuesday, one of the bookrunners on the transaction said.
Investors are being offered the March 2068 bond at a spread ranging from 1 basis point below to 1 basis point above the 2062 index-linked gilt, which is currently the longest-dated index-linked gilt in circulation in issue.
Strategists expect Britain to sell around 4 billion pounds ($6.41 billion) of the new government bond. Barclays, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint lead bookrunners on the deal.
RABAT, March 30 Addoha, Morocco's biggest property developer by market value, reported an 18 percent jump in net profit for 2016 to 1 billion dirhams ($100 million).
