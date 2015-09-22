Barclays names new head of European equity research as MiFID II looms
LONDON, May 8 Barclays has named former Morgan Stanley analyst Rupert Jones as its head of European equity research, the British bank said on Monday.
LONDON, Sept 22 Britain sold 2.5 billion pounds ($3.86 billion) of the 0.125 percent 2068 inflation-linked gilt via syndication on Tuesday after attracting orders of 7.8 billion pounds, a bookrunner on the deal said.
Price guidance for the sale of Britain's longest-dated linker was set at 1.75 basis points below the yield of the 0.375 percent 2062 linker, implying a price at the higher end of the initial range.
Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Nomura acted as joint bookrunners for the sale. ($1 = 0.6470 pounds) (Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)
LONDON, May 8 Barclays has named former Morgan Stanley analyst Rupert Jones as its head of European equity research, the British bank said on Monday.
SHANGHAI, May 8 China's commercial capital of Shanghai has reached the point where it needs to boost reform and innovation or risk stunting economic development, its top official warned on Monday.