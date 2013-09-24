LONDON, Sept 24 Investors have placed orders for
7 billion pounds ($11.22 billion) of Britain's new 0.125 percent
2068 inflation-linked government bond within less than half an
hour of books opening, one of the bookrunners said on Tuesday.
Order books for the syndication will close at short notice
and price guidance for the bond - which will be Britain's
longest-dated index-linked gilt - is unchanged at a level
equivalent to a yield of between 1 basis points below and 1
basis point above that of the 2062 linker.
Strategists expect Britain to sell around 4 billion pounds
of the new government bond. Barclays, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and
Morgan Stanley are acting as joint lead bookrunners on the deal.