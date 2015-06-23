LONDON, June 23 Britain has sold 3.25 billion
pounds ($5.14 billion) of a new index-linked government bond
maturing in 2046, after attracting more than 11 billion pounds
of orders in a syndication, one of the bookrunners said on
Tuesday.
The gilt, which carries a coupon of 0.125 percent, sold at a
yield 0.5 basis points higher than that of a 2044 index-linked
bond, indicating investors were willing to pay a
price at the top end of initial guidance.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas
, HSBC and Morgan Stanley acted as
joint bookrunners for the sale.
($1 = 0.6327 pounds)
(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by John Stonestreet)