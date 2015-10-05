LONDON Oct 5 Shares in trader and miner
Glencore surged as much as 20 percent in London on
Monday, following a 25-percent leap on the Hong Kong market, as
hopes for deal-making trumped worries over a slump in metals
prices.
Reuters reported on Friday that Glencore was in talks with a
Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund and China's state-backed
grain trader COFCO, along with Canadian pension funds, to sell a
stake in its agricultural assets.
Glencore shares were up 9.4 percent at 0725 GMT, at 104.15
pence, after giving up some of their earlier gains. The stock
has recouped all of its losses from the past week, with several
brokers saying a recent sell-off was overdone as the company had
the ability to withstand the crunch on commodity prices.
Glencore said that it was not aware of any reasons for the
price and volume movements in Hong Kong.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Lionel Laurent)