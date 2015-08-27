FRANKFURT Aug 27 German sporting goods company
Adidas is not experiencing any slowdown in China,
German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) quoted its
Chief Executive Herbert Hainer as saying upon his return from a
trip to the Asian country.
Global markets plunged earlier this week as a slump in
Shanghai shares fuelled worries over China's economic health and
the potential effects on companies that have come to rely on the
country as a major export market.
Adidas CEO Herbert Hainer, however, told FAZ that his
company is proving resilient in the face of the economic
downturn.
"We are not feeling any crisis in China," the paper quoted
him as saying in an article published on Thursday.
Hainer said that shoppers in China are more likely to hold
off buying big-ticket items such as cars than consumer goods
that cost only $100.
"Sporting goods will remain in fashion (in China) and are in
strong demand," Hainer said, "not least because the Adidas brand
is a status symbol."
The company's sport-inspired fashion is popular in China,
but it is at a disadvantage to Nike in the country
because soccer -- the sport in which it has its roots -- is far
less popular there than basketball, which its larger rival
dominates.
